Body found near Arvin connected to missing person

3:40 PM, Jan 7, 2017
ARVIN, Calif. - The Arvin Police Department is investigating a homicide East of Arvin. 

Officials received a call yesterday evening just after 5 p.m. regarding the location of a vehicle possibly belonging to Jose Joel Salazar, a man missing since Thursday. 

Investigators determined that the car found did belong to Salazar.

Police found a deceased Hispanic male adult inside the vehicle.

Cause of death has not yet been determined and the man has not yet been identified. 

