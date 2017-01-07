Body found near Arvin connected to missing person

Cloudy
HI: 64°
LO: 55°
HI: 72°
LO: 57°
LO: 51°
ARVIN, Calif. - The Arvin Police Department is investigating a homicide East of Arvin.
Officials received a call yesterday evening just after 5 p.m. regarding the location of a vehicle possibly belonging to Jose Joel Salazar, a man missing since Thursday.
Investigators determined that the car found did belong to Salazar.
Police found a deceased Hispanic male adult inside the vehicle.
Cause of death has not yet been determined and the man has not yet been identified.
Check back later for more details.
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for parts of Kern County, including Tehachapi, Golden Hills and Lake Isabella.
The Arvin Police Department is investigating a homicide East of Arvin.
Officials with Alta Sierra Ski Resort said they will be forced to closed Saturday because of heavy rain.
The California Highway Patrol has required drivers to have chains on several Kern County roadways.