Body found near Arvin connected to missing person

ARVIN, Calif. - The Arvin Police Department is investigating a homicide East of Arvin.

Officials received a call yesterday evening just after 5 p.m. regarding the location of a vehicle possibly belonging to Jose Joel Salazar, a man missing since Thursday.

Investigators determined that the car found did belong to Salazar.

Police found a deceased Hispanic male adult inside the vehicle.

Cause of death has not yet been determined and the man has not yet been identified.

