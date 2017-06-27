Body found on Randolph, 19th streets in Delano

Fair
UPDATE (1:26 p.m.): Delano Police detectives say a man's body was found decomposing.
They say it's unclear if the man's death is suspicious.
The Delano Police Department is investigating a body that was found in the area of Randolph and 19th streets.
Delano Police received reports that the body was found this morning.
It's not known what led to the person's death.
