Body of man found at Kern River on Sunday identified

The body of a man found in the Kern River was identified as Mando Eugene Kaphen, 26, by the Kern County Sheriff's office on Wednesday.
Kaphen was reported missing on July 2.
His body was located at Burlando and Old Cemetery Road, Wofford Heights, CA on July 16.
Bakersfield Police said shots were fired at a homeowner during an attempted burglary in Southwest Bakersfield.
Bakersfield City Firefighters rescued a 15-year-old stranded on vegetation in the Kern River Tuesday night.
Bakersfield's Fox Theater is facing scrutiny after Bakersfield-based Icon Concerts says officials there went missing with more than…