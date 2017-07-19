Body of man found at Kern River on Sunday identified

11:13 AM, Jul 19, 2017
The body of a man found in the Kern River was identified as Mando Eugene Kaphen, 26, by the Kern County Sheriff's office on Wednesday.

Kaphen was reported missing on July 2.

His body was located at Burlando and Old Cemetery Road, Wofford Heights, CA on July 16.

 

