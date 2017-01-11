Both directions of Highway 178 clear and open, according to California Highway Patrol

UPDATE (Jan. 11, 2017, 7:35 a.m.): All lanes of Highway 178 are open.

According to California Highway Patrol, there were initial reports of mud and rocks on Highway 178, but once they checked it out there was no debris.

=============================

California Highway Patrol has closed both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 178 due to a rock slide.

According to CHP, the rock slide occurred at the mouth of the canyon in the eastbound lanes.

There is currently no word on when the highway will reopen.