BPD: 19-year-old arrested on gun, gang charges

Bakersfield - Bakersfield Police Officers arrested a 19-year-old man Tuesday night on gun and gang related charges.
BPD responded to the 8900 block of Lorelei Rock Drive around 7 p.m. and conducted a search of the residence.
Officers found three guns during the search.
Ken Loza, 19, was arrested.
The Bakersfield Police Department will celebrate the graduation of this summer's first Junior Police Academy class on Wednesday morning.
UPDATE: All lanes are back open this morning after a grass fire burned on the side of the road on Highway 58, just east of General Beale Road.
The Bakersfield Police Department is looking into why a dead body was found in a canal in Central Bakersfield.