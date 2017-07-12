BPD: 19-year-old arrested on gun, gang charges

8:43 AM, Jul 12, 2017
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Bakersfield - Bakersfield Police Officers arrested a 19-year-old man Tuesday night on gun and gang related charges.

BPD responded to the 8900 block of Lorelei Rock Drive around 7 p.m. and conducted a search of the residence.

Officers found three guns during the search. 

Ken Loza, 19, was arrested.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News