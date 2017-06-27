BPD arrest two men on burglary, gun violation charges

Bakersfield - On Monday, June 26th, 2017, at approximately 9:00 p.m., officers of the Bakersfield Police Department conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Baker Street.

During a subsequent search of the vehicle, a stolen firearm was located from a previously reported vehicle burglary.

As a result of the investigation Scott Benscoter, 51, of Bakersfield, and Rafael Bravo, 41, of Bakersfield, were arrested for burglary, conspiracy, stolen property possession, and multiple firearm violations. Bravo was also arrested for gang related charges.