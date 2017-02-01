Man found dead near Baker Street and Chico Street, police investigating as homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Baker Street and Chico Street were blocked off as Bakersfield police investigated a possible homicide in the area Wednesday around 11 a.m.

According to BPD officers, they responded to a call and found a dead body on the sidewalk with suspicious trauma to his upper body, which led them to their investigation.

The victim is man in his 60's. His identity and cause of death is yet to be released.

According to BPD, the man may have been a transient because he had several possessions with him.

Owens Intermediate School was not on lockdown while they began their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BPD at 661-327-7112.