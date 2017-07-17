Fair
HI: 106°
LO: 76°
Bakersfield Police Department Academy starts July 17th and goes through July 31st
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police Department is kicking off the West Academy for cadets ages 11 to 13 on July 17th.
The academy is taking place at the Bridge Church, and is running through July 31st.
Classes are held Monday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Average retail gas prices in Bakersfield fell 2.2 cents per gallon in the past week. The price for a gallon of gas averaged $2.97 July 16th…
An amber alert has been issued in Soledad, California for 1 year old Emiliano Salinas.
July 17th is World Emoji Day!