Bakersfield Police Department cadet academy kicks off

8:47 AM, Jul 17, 2017
50 mins ago
bpd | classes | bakersfield police department | cadet academy | bridge church

Bakersfield Police Department Academy starts July 17th and goes through July 31st

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police Department is kicking off the West Academy for cadets ages 11 to 13 on July 17th.

The academy is taking place at the Bridge Church, and is running through July 31st.

Classes are held Monday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News