BPD car involved in accident in Central Bakersfield near Truxtun Avenue

11:02 AM, Apr 19, 2017
2 hours ago
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A Bakersfield police car was involved in an accident on Truxtun Avenue and Chester Avenue in Central Bakersfield Wednesday morning.

Injuries are unknown.

23ABC will continue to update this story as we learn more.

