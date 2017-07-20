BPD confirming two adult males shot on Cottonwood and Casino

Morgan Wheeler
7:47 PM, Jul 19, 2017
At 7:24 P.M. Bakersfield Police Department received a call from a witness that there was a shooting on Cottonwood and Casino. 

When BPD arrived at they found two adult males suffering moderate to major injures. 

BPD has no suspect or victim ID information at this time.

23ABC will update as more information comes in. 

