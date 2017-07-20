BPD confirming two adult males shot on Cottonwood and Casino

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 72°
At 7:24 P.M. Bakersfield Police Department received a call from a witness that there was a shooting on Cottonwood and Casino.
When BPD arrived at they found two adult males suffering moderate to major injures.
BPD has no suspect or victim ID information at this time.
23ABC will update as more information comes in.
At 7:24 P.M. Bakersfield Police Department received a call from a witness that there was a shooting on Cottonwood and Casino.
The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) announced today that Valley Convalescent Hospital, a proficient nursing facility in…
Kern County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue dive team located a male body near Reds Marina in Lake Isabella on July 19, 2017 around 9:00…
An issue that was largely out of sight and out of mind, is no longer that. The face of homelessness is coming into full view.