BPD investigating a shooting in east Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police are investigating a shooting in east Bakersfield.
Officers were on scene at Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and De Wolfe St.
The initial report came out just after 9 p.m.
Officials have cleared up the scene since then.
23ABC has reached out to BPD for more information regarding the shooting and are waiting to hear back.
