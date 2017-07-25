BPD investigating a shooting in east Bakersfield

Morgan Wheeler
9:55 PM, Jul 24, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police are investigating a shooting in east Bakersfield.

Officers were on scene at Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and De Wolfe St. 

The initial report came out just after 9 p.m.

Officials have cleared up the scene since then. 

23ABC has reached out to BPD for more information regarding the shooting and are waiting to hear back.

