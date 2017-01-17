BPD investigating possible pipe bomb in East Bakersfield

3:09 PM, Jan 16, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Officials received reports of a possible pipe bomb in East Bakersfield Monday afternoon.

Police arrived and noticed a suspicious object.

The area near Pacific Street and Kern Street is blocked off while the bomb squad tries to figure out what the object is.

