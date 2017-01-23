Coffee Road closed in Northwest Bakersfield as officials search for car possibly submerged in canal

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE (Jan. 23, 2017, 8:56 a.m.): According to the Kern County Fire Department, around 7:30 a.m., a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Westside Parkway when it went down the embankment and into the canal.

Crews are now searching for the vehicle but have been unsuccessful in their efforts. KCFD stated it may have to make other arrangements to remove it from the canal.

KCFD also shared that the canal is currently deep enough to hide the vehicle and it could be submerged. An eyewitness stated that it was a small passenger truck.

Officials are advising the public to avoid the area. Coffee Road from Brimhall Road to Truxtun Avenue are closed to the public.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, they saw tire tracks leaving the roadway and head into the canal, but officers have not been able to find a car near Westside Parkway and Coffee Road.

Multiple emergency crews are on the scene near the Coffee Road off ramp and the eastbound exit from Westside Parkway has been shut down.

