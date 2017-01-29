BPD investigating suspicious object in east Bakersfield

Clear
HI: 61°
LO: 37°
HI: 66°
LO: 40°
HI: 67°
LO: 41°
Police investigating suspicious package in east Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a suspicious package in the 700 block of Sterling Road in east Bakersfield.
Officers on scene confirm that they did find a suspicious object, but have not disclosed what the object is.
BPD arrived on scene for a probation search at around 7:30 on Saturday night; while inside the home, they found a suspicious object.
Several apartment buildings nearby have been evacuated and a bomb squad is on scene.
This story is developing, check back for updates.
The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a suspicious package in the 700 block of Sterling Road in east Bakersfield.
California Governor Jerry Brown will undergo further treatment for prostate cancer, the governor's office announced Saturday in a statement.
Today local students will compete in the 46th annual Kern County Oral Language Festival.
Kern County Firefighter's Local 1301 put up nine banners to let citizens in the affected communities know that their local fire station(s)…