BPD investigating suspicious object in east Bakersfield

9:53 PM, Jan 28, 2017
2 hours ago

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a suspicious package in the 700 block of Sterling Road in east Bakersfield.

Officers on scene confirm that they did find a suspicious object, but have not disclosed what the object is.

BPD arrived on scene for a probation search at around 7:30 on Saturday night; while inside the home, they found a suspicious object.

Several apartment buildings nearby have been evacuated and a bomb squad is on scene.

This story is developing, check back for updates.

