BPD is searching for Fite after he shot a woman after robbing her in East Bakersfield in May

BPD is searching for Carl Fite after he shot a woman after robbing her in May
The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for Carl Fite, a known East Bakersfield gang member who is accused of shooting a woman after robbing her.
BPD says Fite and another man robbed the woman on May 13th before Fite shot her several times in the torso. The men left the woman in a field on Collins Way.
The woman survived from the gunshot wounds.
Fite is wanted for attempted murder, robbery and gang related charges. The other suspect has been arrested.
If you have any information on Fite's whereabouts, you are urged to call BPD at 327-7111.
