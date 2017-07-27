BPD looking for runaway teenage girl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police are looking for a runaway teenage girl that is considered at risk.

BPD said Kajaqay Madden, 14, was last seen on Wednesday at 4:16 p.m. in southwest Bakersfield.

BPD said Madden is considered at risk due to a medical condition.

She's described as a black female, 5'0", 177 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

BPD asks that anyone with information about Madden's whereabouts is asked to call (661) 327-7111.