BPD looking for runaway teenage girl

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 77°
BPD is looking for 14-year-old Kajaqay Madden, who ran away and is considered at risk.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police are looking for a runaway teenage girl that is considered at risk.
BPD said Kajaqay Madden, 14, was last seen on Wednesday at 4:16 p.m. in southwest Bakersfield.
BPD said Madden is considered at risk due to a medical condition.
She's described as a black female, 5'0", 177 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.
BPD asks that anyone with information about Madden's whereabouts is asked to call (661) 327-7111.
Bakersfield Police are looking for a runaway teenage girl that is considered at risk.
Inspectors repeatedly looked over a thrill ride while it was assembled at the Ohio State Fair and signed off on it hours before it flew apart…
This week on "At The Table" Jada Montemarano decided to have a burger battle!
Kern County Fire crews are working a fire at an industrial business in Northwest Bakersfield.