Bakersfield Police Department searching for missing at-risk man

BAKERSFIELD,Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department asks for the public's assistance as they search for a missing man last seen near Stockdale Highway and Old River Road on Thursday.

The man, identified as 48-year-old Brian Rhodes, is considered to be at risk due to a medical condition.

He is described as as a white man, around 5'9" with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last wearing a green shirt and green sweat pants with a red "KC" baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.