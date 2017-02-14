BPD not planning on getting body cameras soon, KCSO to present their case tonight

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - According to Sergeant Gary Carruesco of the Bakersfield Police Department, there is nothing in the works for BPD to get body cameras at this time.

Sgt. Carruesco shared that the fiscal impact is extremely large and would take a lot of consideration before implementing it in the department. It said it would be a "gamble" whether BPD would be able to assume the cost after the grant money is extinguished.

Today, February 14, 2017, the Kern County Sheriff's Office will speak with the Board of Supervisors to request authorization to apply for the Body-Worn Camera Policy and Implementation Program grant. This grant comes from the United States Department of Justice.

The grant would be in the amount of $144,419 with a 50 percent match comprised of AB109 Realignment funds and in-kind services.