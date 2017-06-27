Bakersfield Police Department officer crashes into pickup on Panorama Drive

A Bakersfield Police Department officer crashed into a pickup truck on Panorama Drive Monday evening while heading to a burglary call.

The crash happened at about 6:15 p.m. near the intersection of Panorama Drive and Monte Vista Drive.

Officer Ware at the scene said that the officer was heading north on Panorama Drive with his lights and sirens on when the driver of a pickup truck was leaving their driveway.

The officer slammed into the pickup truck.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to an area hospital with moderate to major injuries.

The officer received minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Exactly 2 years ago today, Officer David Nelson was killed on Panorama Drive while chasing a suspect.