BPD officer involved in a non-injury crash in Central Bakersfield

12:14 PM, Jan 8, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A Bakersfield Police Department officer was involved in a non-injury crash Sunday morning.

It happened just before noon Sunday, in the area of Brundage Lane and P St. 

Officials reported there were no injuries, but one person was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

The crash is under investigation. 

