BPD on scene of a fatal accident in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE (April 18, 2017 3:00 pm.): The Coroner has identified the man as 39-year-old Carmelo Rosa of Bakersfield.

=============================================================================

UPDATE (1:15 a.m.): Bakersfield Police say the man who was killed Wednesday night was crossing California Avenue outside of a crosswalk when he was hit by a car. The man was wearing a dark colored shirt and faded blue jeans.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Police say the driver was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol and she was not speeding.

It's not known if the man was under the influence.

======

The Bakersfield Police Department is on scene of a fatal accident in east Bakersfield.

BPD says a vehicle hit a pedestrian just before 11:00 p.m. at east California Avenue and south Kern Street.

We have limited details at this time, but we do have a news crew on the way. BPD says eastbound lanes of California Avenue are shut down between Broad and Baker Street.

We will continue to update you as soon as we have more information.