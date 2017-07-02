BPD search for possible missing person in Canal

11:35 PM, Jul 1, 2017
The Bakersfield Police Department and Bakersfield Fire Department were called out to South Bakersfield after reports of a man entering a canal. 

Police say a man wearing brown shirts and no shirt was seen going into the water just before 5 p.m. near Panama Lane and the 99. 

The Kern County Sheriff Department also assisted in the search but could not find the man after looking for over an hour. 

It is unknown at this time if the man is still missing. 

