Bakersfield police are looking for a missing person at risk. Kevin McKinley, 50, has several medical conditions and is wheel chair bound.

He was last seen Sunday, January 22 at 9 a.m. near 11th Street and Broad Street in East Bakersfield.

He is described as a white male, 5'6", and 125 pounds with gray hair and a gray goatee.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, and a Los Angeles Rams baseball hat.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111 or Detective Matt Gregory at (661) 326-3546.