BPD searching for missing 19-year-old last seen in Southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield police are searching for a missing transgender 19-year-old last seen around 10 a.m. on December 27.
Jai Bornstein was last seen in the 7700 block of Selkirk Drive in Southwest Bakersfield and was possibly dropped off at Hart Park around 11:20 a.m.
Bornstein is 200 pounds with red hair and blue eyes. Bornstein was last seen wearing a long grey sweater, black leggings and brown boots.
23ABC has reached out to police to confirm why they are searching for Bornstein but have not heard back.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Andrew Burich at 661-326-3543, or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.
