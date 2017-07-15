BPD searching for Rizzo in connection to July 1st murder in Northwest Bakersfield

12:25 AM, Jul 15, 2017

BPD is searching for Rizzo after police say he shot and killed a man in Northwest Bakersfield on July 1st.

The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for Pierre Rizzo after police identified him as the suspect in a shooting in Northwest Bakersfield that left one man dead.

Police say Rizzo shot and killed 34-year-old Pedro Sandate on July 1st after the two engaged in an argument. Police say Rizzo and Sandate knew each other previously.


BPD says Rizzo's vehicle was found in Southern California, but his whereabouts are unknown.

If you have any information on Rizzo's whereabouts, you are urged to contact BPD at 327-7111.

