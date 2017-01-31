BPD searching for suspect who annoyed a child near Longfellow School

Haze
HI: 65°
LO: 43°
HI: 68°
LO: 45°
HI: 64°
LO: 47°
Assault Police Car Crime Generic
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Local police are looking for a suspect wanted for annoying a child in East Bakersfield last Thursday.
Officers responded to Longfellow School the morning of January 26 after a juvenile who reported they were walking to school said a male approached her.
A vehicle described as a grey four door Sedan with tinted windows pulled up to the juvenile, called out to her, and asked her if she smoked marijuana.
He then asked her if she wanted a ride to school. The juvenile ran away and asked a crossing guard for help.
The suspect was described as a Hispanic male 20 to 30 years old.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.
A female victim was shot near Fontana Market Liquor on Niles Street and Miller Street in East Bakersfield Monday night.
A hillside gave way in the Hollywood Hills Monday evening, sending mud and debris tumbling down into the yards of at least two homes , …
Local police are looking for a suspect wanted for annoying a child in East Bakersfield last Thursday.
Two North High School students and a teacher were recognized by state and federal officials last week as part of a group selected to deliver…