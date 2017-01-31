BPD searching for suspect who annoyed a child near Longfellow School

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Local police are looking for a suspect wanted for annoying a child in East Bakersfield last Thursday.

Officers responded to Longfellow School the morning of January 26 after a juvenile who reported they were walking to school said a male approached her.

A vehicle described as a grey four door Sedan with tinted windows pulled up to the juvenile, called out to her, and asked her if she smoked marijuana.

He then asked her if she wanted a ride to school. The juvenile ran away and asked a crossing guard for help.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male 20 to 30 years old.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.