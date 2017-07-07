BPD: suspect robs 7-11 at gunpoint in Central Bakersfield

Bakersfield - The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect wanted for robbery.

On June 16, 2017 at 10:14 p.m., officers responded to the 7-11 located at 2331 Chester Lane for a report of a robbery, with the suspect possibly armed with a firearm. The suspect entered the business, approached the clerk, and demanded currency.

During the course of the robbery the suspect kept his hand inside a black bag, and after obtaining loss from the business, the suspect fled. No firearm was seen by the clerk.

Minutes following the robbery the suspect responded to another store where video surveillance was obtained. The suspect is described as a:

Black male, 5’8”, 175 pounds, 20-25 years of age, wearing a white shirt and dark colored pants.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation, or the identity of the suspect is asked to call Detective Keegan Gavin (661) 326-3557 or the Bakersfield Police Department (661) 327-7111.