BPD: suspect stole items from Southwest sports store

Bakersfield -

On March 24, 2017 around 430 p.m., the depicted male suspect fled from the Sports Wear Mart located at 4440 Ming Ave carrying items he did not pay for.

An employee chased the suspect into the parking lot. While in pursuit of the suspect, the employee was nearly struck by a possible co-conspirators vehicle.

The vehicle was only described as a white SUV. The suspect, shown below, was described as a:

Hispanic male, 20's, 6'0" tall, 200 lbs, wearing a grey/black “Puma” hat, black shirt, tattoos on both arms.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation, or the identity of the suspect is asked to call Detective Eric Littlefield (661) 326-3558, or the Bakersfield Police Department (661) 327-7111.