BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE (12:00 p.m.): According to Bakersfield Police the suspect in the stand off is Joseph Fuentes, 22.

Fuentes is wanted for stalking and criminal threat charges that were called in by a woman. Police were unsure if the woman was his girlfriend or wife.

BPD responded to the call around 10 or 11 p.m. Sunday night and called in the bomb squad and SWAT around 10:30 a.m. Monday. Fuentes did not come out of the home, prompting the call out of SWAT and bomb squad.

Officers believe he is armed.

Negotiations are underway at this time.

===================================================

Bakersfield Police Department SWAT/BOMB Squad is on scene in central Bakersfield.

Officers are in the areas of Isla Verde and W. Columbus St. Roads have been closed in the area.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.