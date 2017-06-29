BPD urges public to not leave keys in cars to avoid thefts

The Bakersfield Police Department has a simple message for drivers in a rush: Don't leave your keys in your car.

A BPD community relations specialist posted on the Nextdoor app a warning to help curb car thefts.

The post states that there's been an increase in vehicle thefts with keys left inside.

"There are numerous reasons that people leave keys in their vehicles but none of them are worth the hassle of having your car stolen," the post reads. "Leaving your vehicle running while you run into a store for a quick cup of coffee creates a perfect moment for a car thief who looks for such an opportunity."