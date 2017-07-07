Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department is on scene of a fatal crash in central Bakersfield.
It happened just after 11:30 p.m. on 18th Street and Union Avenue.
We have limited details at this time, but BPD says the road is closed at Union Avenue and Truxtun so motorists are advised to take an alternate route.
We have a news crew on the way and will have more information as soon as it becomes available.
