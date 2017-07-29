BPD: Woman goes in canal, travels through 2 underpasses in central Bakersfield

Natalie Tarangioli
6:59 PM, Jul 28, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A woman is lucky to be alive after jumping in a canal in central Bakersfield and traveling under at least two roadway underpasses on Friday, Bakersfield Police said.

Officers responded to a call of a woman illegally dumping near Sam Lynn Ballpark around 4:30 p.m.

The woman jumped in the canal when officers arrived, Sgt. Mike Gerrity said.

The Kern County Fire Department was able to locate the woman, who officials believe is a transient, in the water between 24th and 21st Streets, Sgt. Gerrity said.

The woman was able to pull herself out of the canal by a hanging rope and was taken to an area hospital for treatment, police said.

"She's very fortunate she was able to make it through and get to a slower-moving area where she was able to pull herself out," Sgt. Gerrity said.

