Oildale, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol says the woman who crashed her car into an Oildale restaurant may have been asleep at the time of the crash.

According to the CHP, at around 7:30 Monday morning, the 25-year-old driver was headed southbound on North Chester Avenue. She was possibly asleep when her car ran off the road and into the Country Kitchen restaurant just off Decatur.

The CHP says the driver and a waitress in the restaurant suffered minor injuries. The CHP says the restaurant was not very busy at time and no customers were hurt.

The driver had two small children in her car with her. Neither was hurt.

The CHP says the car was going about 30 mph at the time of the crash and the brakes were not applied before it went into the restaurant.