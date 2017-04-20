BREAKING: KCSO on scene of a shooting in Lamont

Fair
LAMONT, Calif. - The Kern County Sheriff's Office is on scene of a shooting in Lamont.
KCSO says one man was shot near the corner of Santa Ana Street and Kearney Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. The man suffered major injuries and was transferred to Kern Medical.
KCSO says a white vehicle was seen driving away from the scene. No arrests have been made.
We will continue to update you as soon as more information becomes available.
