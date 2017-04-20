BREAKING: KCSO on scene of a shooting in Lamont

11:13 PM, Apr 19, 2017
47 mins ago

LAMONT, Calif. - The Kern County Sheriff's Office is on scene of a shooting in Lamont. 

KCSO says one man was shot near the corner of Santa Ana Street and Kearney Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. The man suffered major injuries and was transferred to Kern Medical. 

KCSO says a white vehicle was seen driving away from the scene. No arrests have been made. 

We will continue to update you as soon as more information becomes available. 

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News