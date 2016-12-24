BREAKING: All lanes of I-5 closed due to weather

4:57 AM, Dec 24, 2016
2 hours ago
UPDATE: Southbound lanes of I-5 have also been closed at Grapevine Rd. due to weather. 

The California Highway Patrol has shut down northbound I-5 because of weather conditions. 

The closure is south of Parker Rd. CHP officials have not said when they expect the roads to reopen.

 

