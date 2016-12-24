BREAKING: All lanes of I-5 closed due to weather

Clear
UPDATE: Southbound lanes of I-5 have also been closed at Grapevine Rd. due to weather.
The California Highway Patrol has shut down northbound I-5 because of weather conditions.
The closure is south of Parker Rd. CHP officials have not said when they expect the roads to reopen.
SIGALERT IN THE GRAPEVINE AREA: NB I-5, SOUTH OF PARKER RD- ALL LANES ARE CLOSED DUE TO WEATHER RESTRICTIONS- PLEASE USE ALTERNATE ROUTES— CHP PIO - LA County (@CHPsouthern) December 24, 2016
UPDATE (Dec. 23, 2016 9:45 p.m.): Highway 58 has been reopened near Broome Road. Traffic is no longer impacting the area.