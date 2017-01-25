Brightwood College hosting community health fair on Wednesday, January 25

Brightwood College in Bakersfield will host a Community Health Fair event today, Wednesday, January 25 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Wible Road.

"We are delighted to provide our community with an opportunity to learn more about their health by providing free health checks and activities to get their New Year started off right. Participants can use this information to stay up to date and make positive lifestyle changes if needed," Campus President Ali Malik said.

The fair is free and open to the public with giveaways for free prizes, including a Fitbit Zip Wireless Activity Tracker.

Attendees are invited to enjoy activities for all ages including free health checks, children's activities and refreshments. A free water bottle will be given to the first 100 guests.

The event will also allow attendees to explore the programs offered through Brightwood College, including Dental Assistant, Medical Assistant and Medical Office Specialist programs, as well as a variety of continuing education courses.

For more information about Brightwood College in Bakersfield, visit their website

