KCFD fights 150 acre grass fire in Mojave

3:10 PM, Apr 16, 2017
11:56 PM, Apr 16, 2017

25th and Backus brush fire

MOJAVE, Calif. - UPDATE: KCFD contained the fire late Sunday afternoon after it burned a total of 150 acres.

ORIGINAL: A grass fire burning in Mojave has grown to 75 acres, with the potential to go over 100 acres according to the Kern County Fire Department.

The fire is currently burning near 25th Street and Backus Road in Mojave. KCFD resources at the fire include a helicopter and 6 fire engines.

There have been no injuries reported, and KCFD says that no structures are threatened.

No cause has been determined, check back for updates.

