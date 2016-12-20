Brush fire burning near homes in Simi Valley

Light fog
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. - Emergency crews were battling a 50 acre brush fire in the Wood Ranch community in Simi Valley, KABC-TV reported on Tuesday.
Ventura County Fire crews were rushed to the scene after reports of the blaze near homes at around 2:40 p.m.
No evacuation orders have been issued yet, but people living nearby were told to shelter in place, KABC reported.
Fire holding at 50 acres. No threat to structures. No evacuations. #SageInc @LACoFireAirOps @LACo_FD https://t.co/Kq92PKOsk6— Ventura County Fire (@VCFD) December 20, 2016
Fire holding at 50 acres. No threat to structures. No evacuations. #SageInc @LACoFireAirOps @LACo_FD https://t.co/Kq92PKOsk6
