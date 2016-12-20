Brush fire burning near homes in Simi Valley

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. - Emergency crews were battling a 50 acre brush fire in the Wood Ranch community in Simi Valley, KABC-TV reported on Tuesday.

Ventura County Fire crews were rushed to the scene after reports of the blaze near homes at around 2:40 p.m.

No evacuation orders have been issued yet, but people living nearby were told to shelter in place, KABC reported.

