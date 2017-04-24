Brush fire burning on SR 46 near Kern Co. line

A brush fire is burning near Highway 46 and Annette Road, northwest of Blackwells Corner in Kern County.

The fire is located close to the Kern County line heading towards Paso Robles.

The California Highway Patrol reports that lanes of traffic had to be shut down in the area and that power lines are being threatened.

The fire is at least an acre large and is being aided by winds in the area.

This story is developing, check back for updates.