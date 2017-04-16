Brush fire in Wofford Heights reportedly caused by resident who was legally burning in the area

WOFFORD HEIGHTS, Califs. - A brush fire in Wofford Heights was reportedly caused by a resident who was performing defensible space around his home, according to the Kern County Fire Department.

KCFD says the fire broke at around noon near Sierra Vista Drive and Skyline Drive. It grew to four acres as crews battled it.

KCFD officials say the blaze was caused by a resident in the area who was legally burning when winds picked up and pushed the fire into some grass.

Crews remained on scene for mop-up after initial containment.