Burglars break into BFD's Station 4

This image from Google Maps shows Bakersfield Fire Station 4 on Bernard Street. According to BFD, the station was broken into on Thursday.
A suspect is in custody after allegedly breaking into the Bakersfield Fire Department's Station 4.
According to a Facebook post, on Thursday night firefighters returned to the station on Bernard Street to find that a kitchen window was broken and personal and fire items were missing.
Firefighters called Bakersfield Police, who looked around the neighborhood and were able to locate and find the suspect along with the missing belongings.
