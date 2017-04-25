BY THE NUMBERS: The drought state of emergency is over for most parts of California, 24% in drought

Fair
Governor Brown ended the drought state of emergency for most of California earlier this month. Take a look at some of the numbers.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Governor Jerry Brown ended the drought state of emergency in early April 2017 for most parts of California.
“This drought emergency is over, but the next drought could be around the corner,” Governor Brown said in a press release. “Conservation must remain a way of life.”
According to the Governor’s Office, the severely dry conditions that began in winter 2011 reduced farming production and killed an estimated 100 million trees.
The drought that spanned from 2012 to 2015 included the driest four-year statewide precipitation on record:
The Department of Water Resources announced this month that the regional snow pack is 164 percent above normal, meaning more water runoff.
Now only 24 percent of the state is experiencing drought.
