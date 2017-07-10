Cal City Police Department continues search for man involved in burglary and car theft case

Bakersfield - The California City Police Department is still searching for the third suspect, Vernon Ryan Beers, 39, involved in a burglary and vehicle theft case.

On Saturday July 8, 2017 at about 5:45 AM, a California City Police Officer was patrolling the 10100 block of Ridge Blvd when he saw two vehicles parked in the front yard of a residence he knew to be unoccupied. Upon investigation, one of the vehicles parked in the front yard was a 2001 Suzuki GSXR motorcycle that had been reported stolen out of Downey on July 3, 2017.

Movement was seen in the house and the officer attempted verbal commands for the subjects to exit. After it was determined that the suspects had fled the residence, a perimeter was established and officers located two persons identified as Terra Barron, 25, and Earl Fourdyce, 38, both of Bakersfield.

The two were captured several hundred yards away from the original scene with property taken during the burglary. Fourdyce and Barron have been booked into the Kern County Jail for burglary, conspiracy, possession of stolen property and theft with multiple priors. A third suspect was identified but remains at large. If you have any information regarding this investigation or Vernon Beers to include his whereabouts, please call Sergeant Jesse Hightower of the California City Police Department, (760) 373-8606.