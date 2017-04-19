Cal State Bakersfield prepares for Celebrate CSUB

BAKERSFIELD – Cal State Bakersfield is preparing for their campus extravaganza next week.

On Saturday, April 29th, the campus is hosting their “Celebrate CSUB” event. It’s a day for families and people of all ages.

The free event will feature a 5K Fun Run, Bakersfield's Got Talent competition, campus tours, a chemistry circus, Roadrunner Science Day (presented by PG&E), Taste of Bakersfield Food Faire, and more.

The festivities kick off at 9 a.m. on April 29th at Runner Park.