Cal State Bakersfield prepares for Celebrate CSUB

Source: The Runner .
Source: CSUB website .
BAKERSFIELD – Cal State Bakersfield is preparing for their campus extravaganza next week.
On Saturday, April 29th, the campus is hosting their “Celebrate CSUB” event. It’s a day for families and people of all ages.
The free event will feature a 5K Fun Run, Bakersfield's Got Talent competition, campus tours, a chemistry circus, Roadrunner Science Day (presented by PG&E), Taste of Bakersfield Food Faire, and more.
The festivities kick off at 9 a.m. on April 29th at Runner Park.
