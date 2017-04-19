Cal State Bakersfield prepares for Celebrate CSUB

CSUB campus extravaganza happening on April 29

Rasna Suri
9:08 AM, Apr 19, 2017
4 hours ago
preparations | extravaganza | celebrate csub | bakersfield's got talent | science day

Source: The Runner .

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Source: CSUB website .

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD – Cal State Bakersfield is preparing for their campus extravaganza next week.

 

On Saturday, April 29th, the campus is hosting their “Celebrate CSUB” event. It’s a day for families and people of all ages.

 

The free event will feature a 5K Fun Run, Bakersfield's Got Talent competition, campus tours, a chemistry circus, Roadrunner Science Day (presented by PG&E), Taste of Bakersfield Food Faire, and more.

 

 

The festivities kick off at 9 a.m. on April 29th at Runner Park.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News