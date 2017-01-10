California Attorney General nominee Xavier Becerra confirmation hearing underway
9:22 AM, Jan 10, 2017
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -
Attorney General nomineeXavier Becerra, who has vowed to defend California's liberal policies against President-electDonald Trump, faces his first confirmation hearing Tuesday before a mostly friendly Democratic-controlled panel of the state Assembly.
In a letter, Becerra told theAssembly Special Committee on the Office of the Attorney Generalthat he plans to defend California's immigration and climate change policies if confirmed as the state's top law enforcement official. He pointed to the policy of stop-and-frisk, a tactic where police stop and search people they deem suspicious, as one area he would challenge President-elect Donald Trump. During his campaign, Trump said he supports the controversial policy.
Legislative Democrats have enthusiastically welcomed Brown's nomination of Becerra. Republicans on the committee say they are eager to question the Los Angeles-area congressman about his positions on law enforcement matters.
AssemblymanTom Lackey, R-Palmdale, called the positions Becerra outlined in his letter predictable. He said he plans to question Becerra about how the state should handle drivers under the influence of marijuana and mend relationships between police departments and the communities they serve.