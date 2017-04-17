California City fallen K9 officer receives Penny Pines certificate

3:10 PM, Apr 17, 2017
Bakersfield - On April 10th, Officer Hodge and his K9 Partner Raido spent the afternoon with the Desert Rose Garden Club which consists of volunteers who reside in California City. 

The CCPD K9 Unit was presented with a Penny Pines Certificate in memory of K9 Ty. 

A tree will be planted in the Sequoia National Forest by the USDA Forest Service. 

