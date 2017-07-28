California City Police investigating disappearance of man last seen July 4

Natalie Tarangioli
4:11 PM, Jul 28, 2017
california city | local news | missing man | missing person | california city police department

Police said Phillip Hammond, 52, was last seen on July 4 in California City.

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. - California City Police are investigating the disappearance of a man last seen on July 4th.

Phillip Hammond, 52, was last seen in California City. Police said he may be in a 1995 maroon Cadillac.

Anyone with information is asked to call the California City Police Department at (760) 373-8606.

 

