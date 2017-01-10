California City police officers searching for suspects related to over $72K worth of stolen property

On January 5, 2017, California City police officers responded to a report of an open front door at a residence on Manzanita Avenue, just east of Airway Boulevard, in California City, California.

Upon arrival, officers searched the residence to ensure no suspects were inside. During their search, officers discovered several high end flat screen televisions, some as large as 75 inches. The officers quickly realized these items were possibly stolen.

Detectives responded and secured a search warrant recovering all of the possible stolen items. Officers also located a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe, which had been reported stolen in Compton, California in 2015. The total value of the recovered property is estimated at over $72,000.00.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Boston at (760) 373-8606.

