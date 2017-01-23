California Highway Patrol escorting traffic on Interstate 5 due to snow

Zuriel Loving
9:29 AM, Jan 23, 2017
LEBEC, Calif. - According to California Highway Patrol in Fort Tejon, snow is sticking to the roadways and they are escorting traffic in the Lebec area.

On Interstate 5 from Highway 138 to For Tejon Road, CHP asks drivers to slow down give themselves extra time to get through the area. Because of the snow sticking, roadways are slick.

