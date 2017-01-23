California Highway Patrol escorting traffic on Interstate 5 due to snow

Light rain
HI: 54°
LO: 42°
HI: 55°
LO: 40°
LO: 37°
LEBEC, Calif. - According to California Highway Patrol in Fort Tejon, snow is sticking to the roadways and they are escorting traffic in the Lebec area.
On Interstate 5 from Highway 138 to For Tejon Road, CHP asks drivers to slow down give themselves extra time to get through the area. Because of the snow sticking, roadways are slick.
According to California Highway Patrol in Fort Tejon, snow is sticking to the roadways and they are escorting traffic in the Lebec area.
According to their Facebook page, Bakersfield College cancelled morning classes after their main campus experienced a power outage.
UPDATE (Jan. 23, 2017, 8:56 a.m.): According to the Kern County Fire Department, around 7:30 a.m., a vehicle was traveling eastbound on…
11-year-old Kalaysia Belt was last seen near 8th and V Streets on January 22, 2017, and the Bakersfield Police Department is asking…