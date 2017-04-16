California Highway Patrol investigating a three-vehicle crash in northwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol is on the scene of a three-vehicle crash in northwest Bakersfield.

It happened at Stockdale Highway and Highway 43 just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

According to the California Highway Patrol those involved in the crash suffered minor to moderate injuries.

One of the vehicles caught on fire after the crash and are now blocking both lanes.

Officials are directing traffic in the area, expect delays or use an alternate route.

This is a breaking news story, check back for more details.